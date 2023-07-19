BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Down 0.5%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 922,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,323,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

