Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 58,758 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,064.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,758 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $898,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 198.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. 974,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,530. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.