Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

FTEC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,950. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

