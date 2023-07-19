Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.70 during trading on Wednesday. 998,190 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.