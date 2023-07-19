Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,947. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

