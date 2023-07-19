Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Hits $11.20 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $24,527.81 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

