Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 1.3% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $21,654.22 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00232185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.