Bitcoin Private Market Cap Hits $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00105100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.