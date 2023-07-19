BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $3.46. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 280,991 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $251.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
