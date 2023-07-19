BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $739.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $682.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

