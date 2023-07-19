BNB (BNB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $467.79 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $242.11 or 0.00806942 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and approximately $467.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,857,075 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,848,320.80303562. The last known price of BNB is 243.44223835 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1520 active market(s) with $797,324,504.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

