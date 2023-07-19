BNB (BNB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $467.79 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $242.11 or 0.00806942 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and approximately $467.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,857,075 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,848,320.80303562. The last known price of BNB is 243.44223835 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1520 active market(s) with $797,324,504.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.