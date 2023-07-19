BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 3,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Get BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKUI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.