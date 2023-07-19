Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.60.

Boralex Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:BLX opened at C$35.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.42. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.96 and a 12-month high of C$51.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.