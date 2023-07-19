Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,789 shares changing hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

