Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for 3.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,178. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

