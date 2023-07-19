Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Shares Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Breaking Data Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.
About Breaking Data
Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Breaking Data
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Breaking Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaking Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.