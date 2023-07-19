Brokers Set Expectations for Lyft, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lyft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

