Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,328,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

