BTIG Research Increases RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $36.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

RXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 11.40. RxSight has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. Analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 39.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

