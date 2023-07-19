Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.28% of Bunge worth $39,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $186,143,000. Amundi lifted its position in Bunge by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,061,000 after buying an additional 138,563 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,352,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

