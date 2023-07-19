Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 19th (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 19th. Cadrenal Therapeutics had issued 1,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

CVKD stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

