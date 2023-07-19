Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

