Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €25.84 ($29.03) and last traded at €25.84 ($29.03). 71,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.58 ($29.87).

A number of research firms recently commented on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.57.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

