Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENDTF remained flat at C$9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.67. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

