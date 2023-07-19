Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,989 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,463. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.20, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

