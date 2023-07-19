Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.44

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €170.44 ($191.51) and traded as high as €177.20 ($199.10). Capgemini shares last traded at €176.30 ($198.09), with a volume of 228,958 shares trading hands.
Capgemini Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is €168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €170.55.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
