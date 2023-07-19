Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.91

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.91 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 53.40 ($0.70). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 53.40 ($0.70), with a volume of 14,538 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £96.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.85.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

