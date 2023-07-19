CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 5.9%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 136,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 590,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $172.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

