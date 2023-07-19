CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 1,330,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,978. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 943.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

