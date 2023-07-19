Carrier Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 65,897 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,951% compared to the typical volume of 3,213 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.23. 6,113,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

