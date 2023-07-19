Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.89) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CVNA traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 38,108,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,016,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
