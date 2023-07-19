Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $1,667,900.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.75. 2,764,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

