CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Down 3.2%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.37. 224,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,205,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 over the last ninety days.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

