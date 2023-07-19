CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

PRPC opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $134,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

