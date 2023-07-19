CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEAD remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.87. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

