Centric Wealth Management Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Albemarle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.18. The company had a trading volume of 333,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,625. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.24 and its 200-day moving average is $226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.55.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

