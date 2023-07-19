Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 421,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Century Casinos Stock Down 0.1 %

CNTY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,510. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $237.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 2.49.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 211,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

