Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 421,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Century Casinos Stock Down 0.1 %
CNTY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,510. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $237.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 2.49.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 211,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
