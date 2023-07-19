Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.62 and traded as high as C$8.74. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 115,504 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.61.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
