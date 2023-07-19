Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 29,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,820. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

