Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 33.7% in June

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CHGCY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,672. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

