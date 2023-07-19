Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 315.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

