Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

