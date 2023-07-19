Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,107. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

