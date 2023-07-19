Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 44,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,523. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 395,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,641.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,135 shares of company stock worth $303,270.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

