Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,309. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,363.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,898.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,300 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

