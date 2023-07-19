CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $285.39 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.12, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.64.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.