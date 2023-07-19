CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $408.73 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $409.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

