CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Headlands Technologies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 1.3% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $189.39. 156,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,039. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.