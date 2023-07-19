Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $145.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.77. Approximately 1,935,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,150,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COIN. Citigroup lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,921 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.