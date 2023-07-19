Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,384.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CLPBF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $145.05.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

