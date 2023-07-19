Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,384.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS CLPBF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $145.05.
About Coloplast A/S
